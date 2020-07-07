Russia to place 6th ground station of Glonass satellite navigation system in Brazil

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The Precision Instrument-Making Systems research and production corporation (part of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos) will place a non-request measuring station of the SM-Glonass satellite navigation system in the city of Belem (the state of Para in Brazil), Roscosmos reported on Tuesday.

"This is the sixth non-request measuring station in the structure of the foreign segment of the Glonass measuring stations’ network being set up by the Precision Instrument-Making Systems as part of the Signal experimental design work," Roscosmos said in a statement.

The Russian company signed the corresponding contract with the Federal University of Para and the Research Development and Support Foundation (FADESP).

The measuring station of the SM-Glonass system is designed to continuously monitor the signals of the Glonass, GPS, Galileo, Compass and QZSS navigation systems. The station is also required for controlling the reliability parameters of navigation signals of global navigation satellite systems.

Roscosmos representative in Brazil Gennady Sayenko earlier told TASS that the new non-request measuring station of the Glonass satellite navigation system was due to begin its operation in Brazil until the end of this year. The station will be the fifth facility on the territory of that South American republic and the first in the country’s north.

As Sayenko also said, two stations of this type were installed in Recife (the capital of Brazil’s northeastern state of Pernambuco) and Santa Maria (in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul). Two more stations of different types are operating in the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.

The non-request measuring stations developed by the Precision Instrument-Making Systems are designed to increase the precision and improve the performance of the Glonass system. As Sayenko specified, apart from fulfilling their main task, they can also be used by Brazilian scientists for their own research.