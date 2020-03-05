Launch of Soyuz rocket from Kourou spaceport delayed over problem in booster — source

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. The launch of the UAE’s Falcon Eye 2 satellite atop a Soyuz-ST carrier rocket from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana has been delayed for 24 hours over technical problems, a source in the space industry told TASS on Thursday.

"As of now, the Soyuz launch has been delayed for 24 hours. According to preliminary information, there are problems in the booster," the source said.