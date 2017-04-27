Russia’s Soyuz-ST carrier rocket launch from French Guiana rescheduled for May 18

PARIS, April 27. /TASS/. The launch of a Russian Soyuz-ST carrier rocket from the cosmodrome at the Guiana Space Center numerously cancelled over a general strike in French Guiana has been scheduled for May 18, launch operator Arianspace reported on Thursday.

The launch has been scheduled after the end of the general strike in that French overseas region, Arianspace said.

"On May 18, 2017, the Soyuz carrier will orbit a SES-15 satellite for the SES operator," Arianspace said.

The launch of the Soyuz carrier rocket from the Kourou cosmodrome was planned for April 4 as the second mission this year but was postponed over a mass protest that swept French Guiana. The launch of the European rocket Arian-5 initially scheduled for March 23 was also delayed.

An indefinite general strike was declared in French Guiana late last month. Schools, higher educational institutions, public sector organizations, port facilities and also various businesses completely halted their work in the French overseas department.

Protesters also set up numerous roadblocks due to which traffic was maximally complicated during this period. The road blockade also impeded the work of the European spaceport at Kourou.