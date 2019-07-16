Russia’s Glonass protected against errors that hit its European rival Galileo — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Glonass satellite navigation system is protected against technical issues that earlier knocked down its European rival, Galileo, a spokesperson for Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos said on Tuesday.

"[The Glonass system] is certainly protected. In order to prevent such errors, rocket and space industry enterprises have a multiple-level checking systems for software. Besides, the ground-based control hub of the Glonass space system has automated control systems and reserve capacities," the source said.

"Flight trials [of Glonass spacecraft] envisage simulation of emergency situations, and operating instructions contain measures for tackling them," he added.

A massive outage in the Galileo system was recorded on July 11. Users complained about errors in the system of coordinates.