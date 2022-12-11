MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Reaching absurd lengths in its wish not to depend on the Russian gas, Europe has turned out bound to supplies of the American LNG, with Brussels having far less mutuality in those new relations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Pavel Zarubin’s Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on Rossiya-1 TV channel on Sunday.

He noted an "absurd" wish of the Europeans to allegedly "get rid of the dependence on Russia."

"Meanwhile, they are keeping back the fact that they want to swap one dependence for another dependence, meaning they just swapped the dependence on Russia for dependence on the American liquified natural gas. This is a similar dependence, though there is far less mutuality there," Peskov said.