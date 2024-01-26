US threat to confiscate Russian assets prompts countries to think of abandoning dollar

WASHINGTON, January 27. /TASS/. The possibility of confiscation of Russian sovereign assets by US authorities forces other countries to think seriously of giving up the dollar use, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

"Such narrow-minded and politically motivated goals, including White House’s ‘creative’ ideas to confiscate Russian state assets, not only contradict international law, but also go against common sense," the diplomat stressed.

"They already "helped" to drive the bilateral relations into an impasse. Moreover, they stimulate sensible governments to consider abandoning the use dollar. And once again they confirm the urgent need for the transition of the world towards multipolarity," the Russian Ambassador added.