British jet once again scrambled to escort Russian planes near NATO airspace — RAF

LONDON, June 14. /TASS/. UK Royal Air Force (RAF) Eurofighter Typhoon were scrambled from an airbase in Estonia to escort Russian Aerospace Forces planes, the RAF tweeted Wednesday.

"RAF Typhoons from 140 EAW in Estonia were scrambled this afternoon to intercept a Russian Air Force IL-20 COOT A and 2x Su-27 FLANKER B flying close to @NATO airspace," the tweet says. According to the RAF, the Russian planes did not comply with international norms by not communicating with the relevant flight information region (FIR).

On June 8, British and Swedish jet also scrambled to escort a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance plane, accompanied by a Su-27 fighter. The next day, RAF Eurofighter Typhoons were scrambled to meet Russian An-12 and An-72 transport planes heading towards the Kaliningrad Region. Later, the Typhoons were redirected towards a group of Russian planes consisting of two Tu-22M bombers and two Su-30 fighters flying over the Gulf of Finland and the Baltic Sea.

The Russian Defense Ministry has stated repeatedly that sorties of Russian military planes take place in strict compliance with international air law.