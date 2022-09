MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, a total of 53,486 new Covid cases were registered in Russia, with 97 fatalities, the federal coronavirus prevention crisis center reported Saturday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Russia registered 20,013,781 cases and 385,262 fatalities.

The recovery count increased by 46,023, bringing the total count to 19,023,718.

A total of 3,977 Covid patients were hospitalized in the past 24 hours versus 3,621 one day earlier (a 9.8% growth).