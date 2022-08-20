Ukrainian forces plan to blow up bridge across Ingul river in Nikolayev region - top brass

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops planted mines under the bridge across the Ingul River in the Nikolayev Region and are planning to blow it up in order to blame the Russian Armed Forces for indiscriminate strikes on transport infrastructure, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, the chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Saturday.

"According to reliable information, in Voskresensk, Nikolayev Region, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have planted mines under and around the bridge across the Ingul River as well as on the curbs of the nearby motor road. However, the local population has not been warned about it deliberately," said Mizintsev, who heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.

According to the general, after blowing up the bridge, which will be widely covered by Ukrainian and Western media, the Ukrainian forces plans to put the blame for alleged indiscriminate strikes on transport infrastructure on the Russian Armed Forces.