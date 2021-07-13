Russia doesn’t need US services, but demands respect, envoy says

WASHINGTON, July 13. /TASS/. Russia needs neither services nor assistance of the United States, but demands respect in order to build mutually beneficial relations, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told students of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey via a video link-up.

"We don’t need any special services or assistance of the US, but for building mutually beneficial relations we demand respect," the diplomat stressed. "We expect that our interests will be taken into account."

"In the current turbulent environment we should learn how to cooperate for the sake of security and well-being of Russians and Americans. The Russian side is ready for such effort," Antonov stated.