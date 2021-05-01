Russia records over 9,200 COVID-19 cases over the past day

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 9,270 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total case tally to 4,814,558, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.19%.

Over the past day, 737 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in St. Petersburg, a new high since March 27, 649 in the Moscow Region, 228 in the Rostov Region, 166 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 160 in the Samara Region.

Moscow’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 3,208 over the past day to 1,096,019.

The number of the so-called active cases or patients who are undergoing treatment now has risen to 267,455, according to the crisis center.

Number of recoveries

Russia registered 8,637 COVID-19 recoveries over the past day, and the total number of recoveries hit 4,436,583.

The share of recovered patients remained at 92.1% of all those infected.

Over the past day, 978 patients were discharged in St. Petersburg, 545 in the Moscow Region, 218 in the Pskov Region, 204 in the Rostov Region and 183 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

Some 1,929 patients were discharged over the past day, and the total number of recoveries reached 993,348. Currently, 84,297 people are undergoing treatment in the capital.

Number of deaths

Russia confirmed 392 COVID-19 deaths over the past day versus 397 a day earlier, and the total death toll since the start of the pandemic hit 110,520.

The mortality rate climbed to 2.3%, according to the crisis center.

Over the past day, 34 COVID-19 deaths were registered in St. Petersburg, 23 in the Rostov Region, 22 in the Moscow Region, 15 in the Samara Region, 12 in the Krasnodar Region as well as in the Nizhny Novgorod and Sverdlovsk Regions.

59 deaths from coronavirus were registered in Moscow, bringing the total death toll in the capital to 18,374.