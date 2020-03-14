Coronavirus cases rise to 59 in Russia in past day

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. There has been a spike in coronavirus cases in Russia, from 45 to 59 over the past 24 hours, but all the 14 Russians infected with the novel coronavirus travelled to the European Union in the past two weeks, the coronavirus task force told reporters on Saturday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 14 coronavirus cases among the citizens of the Russian Federation. Among them are nine in Moscow, one in the Moscow Region, one in St. Petersburg, two in the Kemerovo Region and one in the Kaliningrad Region," the task force said adding that all those infected people had travelled to the worst affected countries in the past two weeks.