Press review: Gaza facing scorched earth or surgical strikes and US debt hits record high

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Experts mull scenarios of how the conflict between Israel and Palestine may unfold; the US national debt hits a new record high; and the purported blast near a Baltic Sea gas pipeline raises suspicions of a false narrative concocted for pushing further anti-Russian sanctions. These stories topped Thursday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Izvestia: Experts weigh in on scenarios of how Israeli-Palestinian conflict may play out Israel has formed an emergency coalition government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, opposition leader Beni Gantz and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, with two observers. Amid the Israeli blockade, the Gaza Strip is facing a humanitarian crisis. While the intensity of fighting shows no sign of subsiding, experts expect that Israel will back up its tough rhetoric with action by launching a ground operation against Hamas’ Gaza stronghold, potentially resulting in a large number of casualties.

In Israel to date up to 1,500 people have lost their lives and almost 4,000 have been wounded in clashes. In Gaza, more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed since the renewed outbreak of violence, while over 5,500 others have suffered wounds. Four Russian nationals were reported killed, with another six said to be missing. However, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club that the actual number of those killed and missing may be higher. Although the confrontation may be unfolding in an updated format, its fundamental essence remains unchanged since the inception of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with the creation of the State of Israel in 1948, Sergey Demidenko, department head at the Institute of Social Sciences of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), told Izvestia. In that vein, he said the perennial debate over the need to establish a Palestinian state has re-emerged. "And by the same token we now have an answer to this question: No Palestinian state will be established," the expert said. "I think that Israel may launch a large-scale ground operation later this week or early next week. The Israelis cannot delay things, as time is working against them. For economic reasons, Israel cannot keep a large number of people mobilized, as 300,000 reservists is a huge number for Israel. According to all estimates, the Israeli economy would simply collapse if the country continues to fight for several months," political analyst Alexander Kargin forecasts. According to him, Israel could either completely mop up the Gaza Strip and destroy Hamas or inflict serious damage on the Palestinian militant group. The latter scenario would likely seriously curtail the radical group’s ability to maintain the intensity of the conflict, which would then pave the way for negotiating a ceasefire, he added. Kargin views the former scenario of a scorched earth-type campaign against Gaza as unlikely, given the potentially enormous number of civilian casualties it would bring in its wake, and thus the expert is inclined to believe that the situation will follow the second path of specifically targeting Hamas to cripple its martial capabilities. Rossiyskaya Gazeta: US national debt hits record high of $33 trln The national debt of the United States has increased by $500 bln in less than a month to reach $33.5 trln, according to the US Treasury Department. Experts interviewed by Rossiyskaya Gazeta say this marks a historic milestone. "The increase in the cost of US government debt is linked to attempts by the Federal Reserve to bring down the surge in inflation affecting consumer prices that resulted from the huge dollar emission over the past three years in an effort to support the economy," Denis Perepelitsa of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics said. The US national debt is a long-term problem that may become acute for the country by 2050, Oksana Kholodenko, chief analyst at BCS World of Investments, told the newspaper. According to her, geopolitical tensions, a rush to sell US Treasury notes by foreign debt holders, and other negative drivers could trigger such a crisis. To Perepelitsa, the US debt market rapidly collapsing amid rising Fed rates is very alarming, for it could force investors to flee from the dollar to alternative "safe harbor" currencies, thus ruining the US economy altogether. Unless debt holders react, they will actually lose their money in the near future, the expert warns. With the US being the world’s largest economy, a collapse of the US dollar would naturally affect commodity and financial markets as it would most likely tip the global economy into a protracted recession. "The United States can default on its liabilities, but that would hardly help the world economy; more likely, the opposite could happen," the expert said. "For such a decision would provoke an unprecedented recession. Or else the US could accelerate inflation domestically and globally and reduce budget spending sharply as a solution," he concluded. Izvestia: Purported damage to Balticconnector gas pipeline explained On October 8, gas supplies through the Balticconnector pipeline running between Estonia and Finland were halted over a drop in pressure. Norwegian seismic research foundation Norsar detected an explosive signal near Balticconnector on the Baltic Sea bed on the night of October 7. While the local magnitude of the event has been estimated at 1.0, or two times less than what was recorded during the Nord Stream sabotage in September 2022, the data could potentially suggest an explosion.

