Decathlon Russia recognized among the Best Places to Work for 2021

MOSCOW, November 25. Decathlon Russia, an affiliate of the leading French sporting goods retailer, has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work for 2021. The endorsement recognizes Decathlon's focus on building a great culture and remaining an employer of choice in the retail industry worldwide.

The program measures an organization's HR performance culture along with many other parameters. The employee assessment empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights needed to make strategic people decisions within their organization. During the assessment, 93% of the employees are recommending the organization compared to 79% recommendation rate for a typical Russian company.

Decathlon's CEO in Russia, Jeremy Angelard credits this achievement to the company's great culture. He said "We are very proud of our culture. This is one of the cornerstones of Decathlon's success both in Russia and in other countries of our presence. The Best Places to Work certificate proves once again that we are on the right track. As almost 50 years ago, we are still united by a passionate love for sports. Every Decathlonian is not afraid to stand out with a proposal or make a mistake. This is what allows us to create sports innovations for athletes all around the world"

In a statement from Ekaterina Turkevich, HR Director for Decathlon Russia, she said "Decathlon values allow us to attract people who love what they do, who love sports and who move the company forward day after day overcoming any obstacles they may face. We are pleased to be listed on the Best Place to Work in Russia, because it means that our employees appreciate the company, love their work and enjoy it every day. Decathlon's goal is not only to make sports more accessible to many people around the world, but also to create a working environment and atmosphere for our internal customers - employees"

Every year in Russia, the program partners with many organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places To Work is the most definitive 'Employer of Choice' certification that organizations aspire to achieve. For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

ABOUT DECATHLON

Decathlon is a French sporting goods retailer. The company has over 1647 stores in nearly 300 cities in 57 countries and regions. The first Decathlon in Russia was opened in 2006 in the Moscow region. Today, 60 Decathlon stores have been opened in 25 cities in Russia, including 22 in Moscow and the Moscow Region. The company manages the research, design, production, logistics and distribution of its products in house; The products are created in the company's laboratories in France. Decathlon's mission is to make sports a long-term source of joy and benefit accessible to many.