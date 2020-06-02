Media Advisory - Richard McLaren to Announce Results of Weightlifting Investigation

TORONTO, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Professor Richard H. McLaren will announce the results of his investigation into the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) via Zoom webcast on June 4, 2020.

Professor McLaren was appointed by the IWF in February 2020 to investigate allegations of impropriety surrounding former President Dr. Tamas Ajan and the IWF as revealed in the Der Herr de Heber documentary broadcast on Germany's ARD network.

Journalists wishing to attend the webcast must register in advance using the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Pd4maagHQZy_l1J_jk-SCw

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

WHAT: McLaren Independent Weightlifting Investigation

WHEN: Jun 4, 2020 10:00 AM (EDT)

WHERE: Zoom Webcast

