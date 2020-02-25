Supermicro X11 systems boost performance up to 36% with new Intel Xeon scalable processors

SAN JOSE, California, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions and green computing technology, today announced fully optimized support on the industry's broadest portfolio of X11 server and storage systems for the latest 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors. This announcement parallels Intel's launch of these new processors today.

Supermicro has optimized its X11 server and storage systems to fully leverage the performance advantages of the latest 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors (formerly codenamed Cascade Lake-R or CLX-R) that extend the unique capabilities including built-in AI acceleration with Intel Deep Learning Boost and support for Intel Optane persistent memory. Supermicro's advanced thermal management and power supply designs allow these new processors to achieve their full potential in the most comprehensive lineup of server systems on the market.

"At Supermicro, we always offer customers access to the very latest technologies as early as possible to help them drive leading performance and improved TCO with better server performance at the same price level," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "With the industry's strongest and greenest product line, our designs take full advantage of the latest 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors to provide up to 36% better performance at the same price level or up to 61% lower processor cost for equivalent performance versus current offerings*."

The extensive portfolio of systems includes Supermicro's Ultra, BigTwin™, SuperBlade®, GPU Systems, Workstations, and others with multiple new processor offerings that deliver increased frequency, core count, and/or cache configurations to boost customers' performance and value options at many of their most popular price points. When equipped with these new processor models, existing Supermicro X11 platforms can deliver higher performance at the same or lower price points than existing models.

"Systems with the latest 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors provide the performance, capabilities, and innovations that accelerate application performance and AI-infused insights across compute, storage and network workloads," said Lisa Spelman, corporate vice president and general manager of the Xeon and Memory Group at Intel. "Supermicro's platforms will help customers take full advantage of the higher performance and value of our latest Xeon Scalable processors."

For more information on Supermicro and Supermicro products, visit www.supermicro.com/x11.

Follow Supermicro on Facebook and Twitter to receive their latest news and announcements.

*Based on internal benchmark testing performed using Supermicro X11 platforms.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (Nasdaq: SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology, is a premier provider of advanced Server Building Block Solutions® for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, BigTwin, SuperBlade and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Intel, the Intel logo, Optane and Xeon are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SMCI-F

CONTACT: Michael Kalodrich, Super Micro Computer, Inc., PR@supermicro.com