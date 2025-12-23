Russia may join UNESCO convention on safeguarding intangible heritage — top diplomat

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russia's accession to the UNESCO Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage could contribute to the popularization of the cultural and linguistic legacy of Russia's peoples, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Strengthening Russia’s international positions in the humanitarian sphere must remain at the forefront of our attention," the top diplomat noted at the general meeting of the Russian Commission for UNESCO. "I am sure that we will continue to work together in this regard," he said.

"In this regard, I propose that we consider the merits of joining new UNESCO mechanisms," Lavrov pointed out. "In particular, joining the 2023 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage could popularize the cultural and linguistic legacy of the peoples of our country and promote our unique experience in preserving it. We are all familiar with this convention and have different opinions about it. I think now is the time to consider the issue again in an interdepartmental format," the Russian foreign minister concluded.