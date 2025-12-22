CIS nations united in call for UN-led fair world order — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, December 22. /TASS/. Member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) are in consensus on how the world should be governed, supporting the establishment of a fair world order with the United Nations at its center, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at an informal CIS summit.

"It is of fundamental importance that the countries of the Commonwealth maintain similar or identical approaches to the key challenges of our time, both global and regional," the Russian leader emphasized.

"All CIS states are unanimous in their support for the formation of a fair world order founded on the universally recognized principles of international law, with a central coordinating role for the United Nations," Putin added.