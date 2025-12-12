ASHGABAT, December 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the aspiration of the European Union to organize "epic crookery" with Russian assets, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Opinions were exchanged concerning aspirations of Europeans to arrange epic crookery with Russian assets. The president gave the relevant, the well-known assessment to that," Peskov said.

The leaders of the two countries paid significant attention to the situation regarding Russian assets immobilized in Europe at their meeting.