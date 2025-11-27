US sides with Russia’s position on Ukraine in some ways — Putin

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. Russia sees that the United States takes into account Moscow's stance regarding the situation in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"On the whole, we see that the US side takes into account our position and it was discussed before and after the Anchorage [summit in Alaska]," Putin said at a press conference. "We definitely need to sit down at a table somewhere and discuss in detail specific issues."

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov noted earlier that President Putin intends to meet Witkoff, who is scheduled to visit Moscow next week.

Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on November 26 that Russia waits for US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff’s visit next week and expects him to hold detailed talks with President Putin.

Since Donald Trump was elected president of the United States, Moscow and Washington have been trying to restore relations and remove mutual irritants that have piled up over recent years.