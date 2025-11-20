UNITED NATIONS, November 21. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky prohibits the armed forces of Ukraine from admitting the loss of cities, and issues orders to hold positions until the last soldier, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya told the UN Security Council’s Ukraine-themed meeting.

"Despite the fact that significant numbers of Ukrainian troops have been encircled, despite enormous losses, forceful mobilization, risks for civilians, the head of the Kiev regime prohibits to admit the loss of cities, issues orders to hold positions until the last soldier and bars the troops from retreating," Nebenzya said.

"This tactics of the Ukrainian leadership has nothing to do with the battlefield realities and is purely political," he added.