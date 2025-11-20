MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Moscow sees Poland's closure of the consulate general in Gdansk as them seeking to destroy relations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

The diplomat pointed to NATO's involvement in the preparation of cyberattacks carried out by Ukraine against Russia, and to the incompetence of the Moldovan authorities with their absurd accusations against poet Alexander Pushkin.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the official representative of the Foreign Ministry.

Foreign Ministry schedule

- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to attend a meeting of the CSTO Foreign Ministers' Council in Bishkek on November 27.

- Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov will pay a working visit to Moscow on November 24-25 to participate in an annual joint meeting of the boards of the foreign ministries of the two countries.

On Western aid to Kiev

- The agreements between Vladimir Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron on military aid to Ukraine are a ruse: "This is shaping up to be one of the largest scams in modern history."

- Only a monster can call Western "assistance" to Kiev a "bargain compared to the price of Russia's victory," as the European Union's chief of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas did: "What kind of a deal is this? For the murder of Ukrainian citizens?"

- The military and hackers of Ukraine are undergoing special training at the NATO cybersecurity center in Tallinn, learning how to work with tools for conducting malicious operations in Russian cyberspace: "This is further evidence of NATO's deep and direct involvement in computer attacks conducted by the Kiev regime against our country, which are unlikely to go away, which I remind you would be impossible without the help of Western curators."

On desertion in the Ukrainian army

- The Kiev regime is preparing to reduce the conscription age: "It's no secret that in return [for military aid] for Zelensky, these Western sponsors demand increased mobilization in Ukraine, primarily by lowering the conscription age, of course."

- Desertion from the Ukrainian army has increased "almost 44 times" since 2022: "From 3,687 people in 2022 to 161,461 people in 2025. One more time. These are indicators of an increase in desertions from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. That's how the citizens of Ukraine are fleeing from the front lines."

- Ukrainians are being sent to the front only for the sake of "stuffing their pockets " (Zelensky and his entourage - TASS), who are a tool in the hands of the West."

On West’s anti-Russia policy

- Russia sees Poland's closure of the consulate general in Gdansk as "a manifestation of a deliberate policy aimed at destroying bilateral relations against the background of the prevailing Russophobia in Poland."

- The incompetence of the Moldovan authorities is becoming more and more obvious: "They’ve gone so far as to accuse Alexander Pushkin, our great poet, of instilling relations with elements of non-traditional orientation in Bessarabia. So it’s Pushkin that’s to blame for everything, well, isn’t that nice."

- The statements of the Moldovan authorities are no longer just Russophobic, but "this has gotten to the point of mania or schizophrenia: such statements only confirm the general rule - Russophobia and rejection of Russian culture lead to a loss of adequacy, common sense and morbidity."

On Yerevan's ban on entry to military reporter Seleznyov

- Russia has asked Armenia for information about the reasons for the denial of entry to Russian military correspondent Dmitry Seleznyov: "We hope that it is not related to Seleznyov's journalistic activities, because it would not fit into the image of the republic promoted by the Armenian authorities as a democratic state governed by the rule of law."

On dialogue with Tokyo

- Building a dialogue between Russia and Japan is possible only if Tokyo abandons the anti-Russian line "not in words, but in deeds," stops attempts to damage relations and takes "concrete practical steps" to unfreeze ties.