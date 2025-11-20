Zakharova denies talks with Ukraine on POW exchanges become indirect

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denied that the negotiations with Ukraine on prisoner exchanges were moving away from a direct format.

On November 11, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, who headed the Ukrainian delegation at the talks with Russia, said he intended to visit Turkey and the Middle East for meetings on "prisoner exchanges." Journalists at a briefing asked Zakharova whether it was possible to say that the direct negotiations were becoming indirect, and whether this meant that there would be no direct Russian-Ukrainian talks any time soon.

"I'll say right away that no, it's not like that, and it doesn't mean what you've just said in any way - for one simple reason. Because we had direct negotiations, I mean with Russia, and there was also an exchange of detainees and prisoners with the help and assistance of intermediaries. It was both. And as you remember, you can see on our website, we usually thanked the countries if they verified and agreed with them, we thanked those countries that acted in this mediation role. It's been all these years. Therefore, please do not draw such wrong conclusions," the diplomat replied.

"All contacts on the exchange of prisoners and civilians have always been conducted through the relevant structures," and Russia’s Foreign Ministry and the Russian embassies diplomatically assisted in this work. "But the main role here was played by the relevant specialized structures," she added.