NATO involved in cyberattacks against Russia — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has accused NATO of involvement in the preparation of cyberattacks carried out by Ukraine against Russia.

She drew attention to the work of the NATO Cyber Security Center in Tallinn, which "over the past decades has become a real testing ground for intelligence and offensive operations in cyberspace and in the digital space. It is significant that Ukraine was involved in the activities of this Tallinn organization in 2022. Military and intelligence officers, hackers who serve [the Ukrainian government], receive special training there, and are trained to work with tools for conducting malicious operations in Russian cyberspace.

"This is further evidence of NATO's deep and direct involvement in the computer attacks carried out by the Kiev regime" against Russia, "which would hardly have succeeded, and in general would hardly have been possible without the help of Western curators."

She believes that all the efforts of the center in Tallinn "have a pronounced anti-Russian orientation. The Center plays a key role in the development and implementation of the so-called flexible defense policy in the cybersphere, which implies pre-emptive offensive actions. And the practical testing of such approaches is carried out within the framework of the Alliance's exercises such as Locked Shields. They simulate computer attacks to damage the infrastructure of our country."