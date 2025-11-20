MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Establishing a meaningful dialogue between Russia and Japan will only be feasible if Tokyo abandons its current adversarial stance toward Moscow – both in rhetoric and action – and ceases its efforts to undermine bilateral relations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing.

Commenting on Tokyo’s response to Moscow’s sanctions against 30 Japanese nationals, including diplomats and scholars, Zakharova emphasized that Russia’s measures are purely retaliatory. "Russian diplomats were subjected to Japanese sanctions. Why were the Japanese not surprised earlier? We simply responded in kind," she explained.

Zakharova underscored that a genuine dialogue can only be built if Japan abandons its anti-Russian posture – not just in words, but through concrete actions. She called for an end to attempts to damage Russian-Japanese cooperation and urged Japan to take tangible steps that demonstrate a sincere commitment to thawing relations.

Despite some voices among Japanese policymakers acknowledging the harmful effects of such a confrontational approach, Zakharova pointed out that Tokyo’s overall stance toward Russia remains unfriendly, continuing to hinder progress despite these opinions.