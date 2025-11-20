MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova believes that Vladimir Zelensky may soon see his approval ratings drop lower than even the most unpopular Western leaders amid the corruption scandal sweeping his government.

"Now Zelensky and his accomplices are trying to justify themselves. As always, surprise surprise, they blame everything on the Kremlin. However, ordinary Ukrainians aren’t buying these tall tales. They don't work anymore. I wish that was the case earlier. But, as they say, better late than never," the diplomat said at a briefing, speaking about corruption in Ukraine.

She quoted a September survey conducted by Ukrainian pollster Sociopolis, according to which "73% of respondents believe that the level of corruption in Ukraine has increased significantly over the past four years. A quarter of respondents blame Zelensky and his entourage for this, 19% blame the Verkhovna Rada, 62% support [Andrey] Yermak's resignation from the post of the head of the office of the president of Ukraine. There were such sentiments there even before the current scandal, and in light of today's events, the figures may be much more negative for the Kiev regime.

"Information has already appeared in Ukrainian sources that the so-called Mindich case caused Zelensky's ratings to tank, as they’re now below 20%. Zelensky may soon outpace his Western curators in this indicator. That's where he can 'outrun' them - [the French president] Emmanuel Macron, [British Prime Minister] Keir Starmer, [German Chancellor] Friedrich Merz, who are now breaking records of antipopularity."

She drew attention to the "uncontrolled flow of weapons and money and the lack of any reporting system for all parameters" in Ukraine. Zakharova said the current corruption scandal has brought to light "a real mafia clique, a terrible bloody machine that feeds on money and bones. Judging by the increasing leaks, the embezzlers [in the government] are using very sophisticated schemes to embezzle funds from their allies - the sponsors of their suicide. This is the laundering of fabulous sums at the expense of drones produced with Western funds at greatly inflated prices, most of which are destroyed by Russian air defenses immediately. Pocketing sponsors' money, which they claim is being used to restore damaged energy infrastructure, but in fact is just going straight into their private bank accounts. At the same time, financial flows for armaments and energy eventually flow into the same hands."