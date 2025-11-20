Russian, Chinese diplomats discuss missile defense issues

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russian and Chinese diplomats have discussed missile defense issues and missile aspects of strategic stability, expressing satisfaction with the level and quality of bilateral dialogue, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on its website.

"On November 19, Russian-Chinese consultations were held in Moscow in an interagency format on missile defense and missile aspects of strategic stability. The Russian delegation was headed by Andrey Malyugin, special representative of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Strategic Stability, and the Chinese delegation, by Li Chijiang, Deputy Director of the Arms Control Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China," the news release reads. "The parties expressed mutual satisfaction with the level and quality of bilateral dialogue and interaction in these areas and confirmed their commitment to further strengthening them."

The parties analyzed relevant destabilizing factors that "create strategic risks for global and regional security" and exchanged views on ways to minimize them.