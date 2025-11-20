Poland’s closure of Russian consulate aimed at destroying bilateral relations — diplomat

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Moscow views Poland’s move to close the Russian consulate in Gdansk as part of Warsaw’s policy targeting the destruction of bilateral relations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing.

"We view this yet another hostile move by the Polish authorities as part of a deliberate policy to destroy bilateral relations amid prevailing, primitive Russophobia in Poland," the diplomat said.

"Of course, the Russian side will retaliate, downsizing Poland’s diplomatic and consular missions in the country," Zakharova noted.

Earlier, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslav Sikorsky announced the decision to revoke the work permit of the last operating Russian Consulate General in Gdansk.

In October 2024 and May 2025, the Polish Foreign Minister shut down Russia’s consulates general in Poznan and Krakow, citing Moscow’s alleged role in organizing acts of sabotage on Polish soil. In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry closed Poland’s consulates general in St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad. Warsaw currently maintains an operating consulate general in the Eastern Siberian city of Irkutsk, along with an embassy with a consulate in Moscow. Besides the recently shuttered Consulate General in Gdansk, Russia still has an operating embassy in Warsaw.