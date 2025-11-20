MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has sharply criticized the recent agreement between Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron regarding military supplies to Ukraine, labeling it as "nothing less than the largest scam in modern history" during a news briefing.

She recalled that on November 17, Macron and Zelensky signed a deal at the Villacoublay Air Base to provide Kiev with 100 French Rafale fighter jets. Zelensky promptly declared the agreement "historic," a characterization Zakharova acknowledged as partially correct. "In my view, this is a document that will be remembered in history - though not in a positive sense. You could even say it’s not truly a deal," Zakharova stated, adding, "Apparently, one of the biggest scams in modern history is on the horizon."

Zakharova emphasized that Zelensky continues to attempt "to extract the maximum benefit from the most fervent European warmongers." However, she pointed out that Kiev does not currently have the funds for such a substantial purchase - estimated at around twenty billion euros - nor does Paris possess the equipment it claims to have.

"This is a remarkable virtual deal: one side has no money, the other no goods, yet they have reached an agreement for the future," she concluded.