Russia must continue to engage with West despite European 'pressure' — official

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russia is open to dialogue with the West, and these channels of communication must remain open, even if some European politicians don't want that, Chairman of Russia’s Presidential Human Rights Council Valery Fadeev told reporters following a meeting of the Civil Society working group of the Petersburg Dialogue forum.

"It is essential that, despite strong pressure from European politicians, cooperation continues. It is important that people keep coming and working," Fadeev said.

He noted that the current situation is different than the Cold War era, when there seemed to be an "ideological divide." "We need to maintain contacts. Russia is open to engagement. And the Petersburg Dialogue continues to operate precisely for this purpose," Fadeev added.

The Petersburg Dialogue forum was created in 2001 at Russian President Vladimir Putin and then German Chancellor Gerhard Schroder’s initiative in order to establish an open exchange of opinions between politicians, scientific and cultural figures, businessmen and the civic societies. The forum’s main objective is to foster constructive cooperation across all areas of public life in the two states. It aims not only to strengthen German-Russian ties and promote mutual understanding, but also to have a positive impact on broader relations between Russia and the EU.