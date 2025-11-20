Kremlin has nothing new to add to Anchorage discussions on Ukraine — spokesman

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The Kremlin has nothing new to add on the topic of a Ukrainian settlement beyond what was discussed in Anchorage at the summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, on this issue, I can only repeat what we said yesterday. We cannot add anything new to what was discussed in Anchorage. We have no updates in this regard," Peskov said, responding to a question on whether he could confirm the existence of a 28-point joint Russia-US resolution for Ukraine.

When asked to clarify whether a new resolution plan for Ukraine was being developed following talks between US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for economic and investment cooperation with foreign countries, Peskov emphasized: "I have nothing further to add to what I have already noted on this topic." A similar response followed a question on whether such documents had been presented to the Russian president by the American side.

The Axios portal previously reported that Witkoff is in charge of developing a new Russia-US plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. It supposedly consists of 28 points, including security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe.

Russia has not received any information from the US through official channels regarding some "agreements" on Ukraine that the media is speculating about, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with TASS on Wednesday.