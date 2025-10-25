{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Dialogue more likely to help resolve Ukraine conflict than sanctions — Russian envoy

Kirill Dmitriev emphasized that "only by listening to Russian position can a real solution be found"

NEW YORK, October 25. /TASS/. Resolving the conflict in Ukraine requires dialogue with Moscow, while Western sanctions won’t help, Kirill Dmitriev, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, said.

"I would just say that [former US President Joe] Biden's approaches do not work," he told Fox News, commenting on Washington’s work on new sanctions on Russia. "Biden tried to unsuccessfully defeat Russia strategically. His approach of sanction didn't work. How do you know this? Last year, the Russian economy grew 4%, whereas the European and UK economy grew less than 1%," he added.

"I think the solution is not sanctions, but the solution is dialogue. The solution is really taking Russian security interests into account. And just as President Trump is defending the national interests of the US, President Putin is defending the national interests of Russia," Dmitriev stressed.

According to him, "for Russia, it's an existential issue not to have NATO be a threat at its borders, and only by listening to Russian position, as [US Special Presidential Envoy] Steve Witkoff has done in the past, can a real solution be found."

On Wednesday, the US Department of the Treasury blacklisted Russia’s Rosneft and Lukoil oil giants, together with their 34 subsidiaries. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Washington expected the restrictions to put significant pressure on Moscow with regard to the conflict in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that new US sanctions would not have a considerable impact on the country’s economic situation but would damage bilateral relations.

Foreign policyUkraineUnited States
Military operation in Ukraine
