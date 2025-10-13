MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Kharkov Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Borovskaya Andreyevka in the Kharkov Region through active operations <…> Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Moskovskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic in active offensive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,500 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,500 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 140 troops, a tank and a US-made artillery gun in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 230 troops and a US-made armored personnel carrier in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 180 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 535 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 355 troops and two armored personnel carriers in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and around 60 troops and five jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 140 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 140 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and a US-made artillery gun in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, a jaeger brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Alekseyevka, Andreyevka, Varachino, Novaya Sech and Sadki in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in the area of the settlement of Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 140 personnel, a tank, 13 pickup trucks and a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station, three ammunition and five materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored personnel carrier in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Sadovoye, Kurilovka, Peschanoye, Boguslavka, Shiykovka and Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, Yampol and Novosyolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 230 personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, 30 motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed seven electronic warfare stations and five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army,

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 180 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Dronovka, Zvanovka, Pleshcheyevka, Ivanopolye, Berestok, Stepanovka, Konstantinovka and Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 180 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, including a MaxxPro armored vehicle and a Stryker armored personnel carrier of US manufacture, 12 motor vehicles, four artillery guns, a Czech-made Vampire multiple rocket launcher and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition and three materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 535 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 535 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a heavy mechanized brigade, four mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Rodinskoye, Vasilevka, Novopavlovka, Toretskoye, Udachnoye, Krasnoarmeysk and Lenino in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Ivanovka and Filiya in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 535 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks and three field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 355 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 355 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored personnel carriers in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Alekseyevka, Grigorovka and Vishnyovoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Poltavka and Privolnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 355 personnel, two armored personnel carriers, 21 motor vehicles, two artillery guns and three electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 60 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 60 Ukrainian troops and five enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a heavy mechanized brigade, two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Nikolayevka, Tomarino, Lvovo, Antonovka and Sadovoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 60 Ukrainian army personnel, five motor vehicles, five electronic warfare stations and three ammunition depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops destroy US-made HIMARS rocket launcher in Ukraine operation over past day

Russian troops destroyed a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and struck Ukrainian military-industrial sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed a US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and struck Ukraine’s military-industrial sites, missile/artillery armament and materiel depots, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 344 Ukrainian UAVs, 10 smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 344 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 10 smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down ten guided aerial bombs, a rocket of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 344 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 667 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 89,944 unmanned aerial vehicles, 631 surface-to-air missile systems, 25,483 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,600 multiple rocket launchers, 30,416 field artillery guns and mortars and 43,839 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.