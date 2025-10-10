Russia, US share peace vision on Ukraine, but issue is complex, Putin says

DUSHANBE, October 10. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington see eye to eye on what needs to be done to make peace in Ukraine, although the issue remains highly complex, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters following his visit to Tajikistan.

"We didn’t go into full detail about what was discussed in Anchorage," Putin said. "But overall, both Russia and the United States understand the general direction we need to take and the goals we must pursue to bring this conflict to a peaceful conclusion. These are difficult and sensitive matters," he added in response to a question about whether the potential for further talks between the two sides had been exhausted.

"We agreed with Donald [Trump, US President] that I would reflect on this further in Moscow and consult with our colleagues and allies, while he would do the same on his side," the Russian leader concluded.