Russia ready to share modern technologies with Central Asia — Putin

DUSHANBE, October 9. /TASS/. Russia is ready to share modern technologies with the countries of Central Asia, including digitalization of governance, President Vladimir Putin said in his speech at the Russia-Central Asia Summit.

"Russia has much to offer in the field of high technologies. First of all I mean Russian digital solutions for optimizing public administration. In this field - I think you will agree - we have much to offer. [This includes] creating a smart urban environment and so on," Putin said.

The President noted that Russia is interested in developing cooperation with its Central Asian partners on epidemiological and sanitary security.

"More than 20 mobile laboratories have already been transferred to the countries of the region. They are working very effectively and are deployed where needed at the right time. Joint exercises to contain infection outbreaks are regularly conducted," the Russian leader said.

Putin also noted good prospects for joint work in the development of natural resources.