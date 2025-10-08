Russian ruling party chairman Medvedev arrives in Pyongyang

PYONGYANG, October 8. /TASS/. Chairman of United Russia Party, Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has arrived in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), a TASS correspondent reported.

Medvedev leads the United Russia delegation, which travelled to Pyongyang to participate in celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers’ Party of Korea.

The party was established in 1945 and currently acts as the ruling party in North Korea under the leadership of Kim Jong Un. The anniversary of its founding is celebrated on October 10.