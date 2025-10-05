Decision to send Tomahawk missiles to Kiev may ruin Russia-US relations — Putin

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. A potential US decision to supply Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine may ruin the positive trend in relations between Russia and the United States, Russian President Vladimir Putin told VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin in a comment.

"This (potential decision to send Tomahawk missiles to Kiev - TASS) will ruin our relations (between Russia and the United States - TASS), or at least the emerging positive trend in these relations," the Russian leader said.

Commenting on his speech at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday, Putin said he gave an honest overview of the situation. "And, well, how to react to that is up to my counterparts (Western leaders - TASS). I am always sincere in my speeches," he emphasized.

US Vice President JD Vandce confirmed on September 28 that Washington was considering providing Tomahawk cruise missiles to other NATO countries for a subsequent transfer to Ukraine. According to him, the final decision on the matter will be made by US President Donald Trump.