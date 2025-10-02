Putin to deliver speech at annual plenary session of Valdai Discussion Club

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the plenary session of the 22nd annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club that is taking place in Sochi from September 29 to October 2. This year’s meeting is titled "The Polycentric World: Instructions for Use."

The Russian head of state is expected to address the meeting after 4:00 p.m. Moscow time (GMT +3), Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier, adding that the discussion of a new system of international relations will be the basis for the discussion.

The event has gathered 140 participants from more than 40 countries. Experts, including those from the UK, China, Germany, India, Malaysia, Pakistan, and South Africa, will give speeches. The organizers identified the main goal of the conference as the search for optimal solutions to avoid numerous risks and ways to maintain the stability of each individual state and the international system as a whole.