Austria, Switzerland unacceptable venues for Russia to host talks with Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Austria and Switzerland are no longer de facto neutral countries, therefore Russia does not accept them as possible platforms for negotiations with Ukraine, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Ukrainians are coming up with numerous offers, naming a large number of countries," Peskov said in an interview with Russia’s RBC radio station. "And at first they didn't focus on Kazakhstan at all, but on those countries that are completely unacceptable to us."

"For some reason, Switzerland is still considered to be a neutral country. Or Austria. They are no longer de facto neutral countries for us, this must be taken into account," he added.