Over 5,500 drones detected over Belgorod Region in August-September

BELGOROD, September 19. /TASS/. More than 5,500 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Ukrainian army were detected over the Belgorod Region during August and September 2025, the website of the regional government reported.

"According to official information from the Russian Defense Ministry, 5,535 enemy UAVs were detected over the Belgorod Region in August and September alone, with 2,617 of them shot down," the regional government’s website stated.

It was also reported that the region is modernizing electronic warfare systems to counter UAV attacks by the Ukrainian military. According to the regional government, specialists are recalibrating frequencies and equipping devices with state-of-the-art antennas and jamming modules. Currently, plans are underway to modernize 120 such devices.