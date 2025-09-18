Lavrov sees no issue in new anti-Russian sanctions

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he saw no problem in a new round of anti-Russian sanctions.

"Frankly speaking, I don’t see any problem in new sanctions imposed on Russia," Lavrov told the "Big Game" show on Channel One.

Lavrov noted that "an enormous amount of sanctions, unprecedented for that period, was imposed during [US] President Donald Trump’s first tenure."

"We have started to draw conclusions from the situation when the West imposed these sanctions. Later, during [former US President] Joe Biden’s term, sanctions were used as a replacement for any diplomatic effort. There was no search for a compromise," he continued.

On September 13, Trump said he was ready to impose tough sanctions on Russia if all NATO members acted together and stopped buying Russian oil. He pointed out that the continued import of energy resources from Russia by some NATO allies had weakened the alliance's negotiating position.