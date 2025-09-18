Joint efforts of Russian, Chinese armies not directed against other countries — ministry

BEIJING, September 18. /TASS/. Cooperation between the Russian and Chinese militaries is purely defensive and aligned with international norms, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Anna Tsivilyova stressed.

"Our joint activities are not directed against third countries and are conducted in strict accordance with international law," Tsivilyova said at the 12th Xiangshan International Security Forum in Beijing.

She highlighted that in 2024, President Vladimir Putin proposed an initiative to establish a new architecture for Eurasian security and development — a framework aimed at resolving existing regional conflicts and preventing future ones.

Tsivileva added that these objectives resonate with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Global Governance Initiative, unveiled at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin earlier this month.

"For the defense ministries of our countries, this unity of approach among state leaders is a clear guideline for advancing military and technical cooperation," she emphasized.