Putin says he just talked with Modi over phone

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin says he just held a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I just had a conversation with the Prime Minister of India, Mr. Modi. I congratulated our friend, the Prime Minister of India, on his 75th birthday, on behalf of all of you, I hope you don't mind. And from him I want to pass along best regards and wishes to the entire Russian leadership," Putin said, opening a video conference with the Russian government on the development of the country's infrastructure until 2036.

Putin also said that in addition to birthday wishes to Modi, he relayed well-wishes to the entire Indian people.