Russian air defenses intercept 357 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down 357 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 357 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 667 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 84,865 unmanned aerial vehicles, 628 surface-to-air missile systems, 25,138 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,592 multiple rocket launchers, 29,657 field artillery guns and mortars and 42,034 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.