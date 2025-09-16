Goal of Zapad exercises is to practice defense of Union State from aggression — Putin

MULINO /Nizhny Novgorod Region/. September 16. /TASS/. The goal of the Zapad-2025 exercises is to practice measures of defending the Union State of Russia and Belarus from any aggression, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

"The goal of the exercise is to practice all the necessary measures for the firm protection of sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Union State from any aggression," said Putin, who arrived at the Mulino training ground in the Nizhny Novgorod Region on Tuesday to observe the exercises.

The exercises are in progress at 41 training grounds, with 100,000 servicemen taking part and about 10,000 weapons and equipment systems involved.

"Moreover, this is all modern equipment used in practical combat work, and the exercise plans are based on the experience gained during the special military operation: 10,000 types of equipment of various types, including 333 aircraft: tactical aviation, strategic aviation and military transport aviation. More than 247 ships are also used: surface, submarine and support vessels," Putin said.

A total of 25 foreign delegations arrived to participate in the events of the Zapad-2025 exercises, of which 16 states sent representatives, and six sent military contingents to participate in the events within the framework of the strategic exercises, the Russian president noted.