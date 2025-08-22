UNSC to hold emergency meeting on Nord Streams on August 26 at Russia’s request — envoy

UNITED NATIONS, August 23. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will hold an emergency meeting on the sabotage on the Nord Streams gas pipelines next Tuesday at Russia’s request, Dmitry Polyansky, the country’s Acting Permanent Representative to the global body, announced.

"Amid reports about the arrest of a suspect in organizing terror attacks on the Nord Streams in September 2022, Russia has requested an emergency UNSC meeting. We will be drawing attention to how the German investigation is being delayed and how non-transparent it has been for the Security Council. Panama which holds the [rotating] presidency of the [UN] SC [this month] has scheduled it for 4:00 p.m. New York time (8:00 p.m. GMT) on August 26," the Russian diplomat wrote on his Telegram channel.

On Thursday, a 49-year-old Ukrainian man, Sergey Kusnetsov, was arrested in Italy on the basis of a European arrest warrant issued in Germany. He is suspected of complicity in organizing the attack on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines in September 2022. German prosecutors alleged that he was part of a group that planted explosives on the gas pipelines near Bornholm as they consider him to be one of the coordinators of the attack.

The detainee rejected a proposal for voluntary extradition to Germany. He claimed that he was in Ukraine at the moment the Nord Streams were blown up. He may face up to 15 years behind bars in Germany where he should stand trial.

On September 26, 2022, three strings of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipelines sustained enormous damage. The latter had not yet been put into operation. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Moscow is certain that the Nord Stream sabotage was carried out with US support. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has opened an investigation into an act of international terrorism.