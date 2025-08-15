Tone of Russia-US communication businesslike, with focus on results — Russian ambassador

ANCHORAGE /Alaska/, August 16. /TASS/. The tone of communication between Moscow and Washington is currently businesslike, with both sides focused on achieving results and overcoming the "toxic legacy" left by the previous US administration, Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev said in an interview with Russia's Channel One.

He called for restraint in making premature assessments, recommending that people wait for the press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, which is about to begin in Alaska following the Russian-US summit.

"The tone of our communication with the Americans is now normal and businesslike. We are focused on results," the diplomat noted. According to him, Moscow and Washington have a "huge toxic legacy" from the previous US administration that now needs to be overcome. "There is a desire on both sides," Darchiev emphasized.

He recalled that, during their first telephone conversation after the US leader's re-election, Putin and Trump agreed that Moscow and Washington needed to work to normalize bilateral relations. "This work is ongoing," the ambassador noted, urging restraint in this regard.