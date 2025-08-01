Lavrov believes time to reflect on viability of OSCE

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov believes it’s time to think about whether the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has outlived its usefulness.

"The OSCE is riddled with problems. Under their weight, it has been pushed to the sidelines of international processes. There is no room for cooperation or security on the Vienna platform. The developers of the HFA [Helsinki Final Act - TASS). This is not how they imagined the future of the pan-European process. It's time to think about whether there is any sense in the continued existence of such an Organization," the minister noted in his article "Half a Century of the Helsinki Act: Expectations, Reality, Prospects," published in the Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

According to the minister, today the ideas of sovereign equality of nations and mutually respectful dialogue, notions the OSCE no longer promotes, can be found in multilateral cooperation platforms like the CSTO, the CIS, the SCO and other regional associations in Eurasia. "There is no place in them for pushing the interests of one group of countries at the expense of others, the participants' attitude to equal cooperation and the search for a real consensus prevails.

Russia sees the formation of a flexible and sustainable architecture of equal and indivisible security and cooperation in Eurasia, adequate to the modern challenges, as a strategic guideline. The goal of ensuring indivisibility of security turned out to be unattainable in the OSCE, but it is quite possible to implement it within the framework of the formation of a pan-Eurasian architecture open to all countries of the continent and embodying a new, polycentric state of the world," the head of the Russian diplomatic department said.

The minister said that the OSCE has a chance to right the ship, but only if the organization adapts to new geopolitical realities.

"They are such that the Euro-Atlantic concepts of security and cooperation have discredited themselves and exhausted themselves," Lavrov said. "The OSCE has no future if the NATO and EU countries finally break the rule of consensus and continue to use the Vienna platform as their property for a sweeping propaganda campaign to demonize Russia and other ‘disobedients’ and to shield their wards in Kiev."