Putin-Zelensky meeting impossible before settlement terms finalized — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky remains unlikely for now, as such a summit would aim to formalize a settlement on Ukraine, a step that requires prior consensus on key terms of conflict resolution, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"A high-level meeting could and should put a definitive end to the [Ukrainian] settlement and solidify the modalities and agreements that must first be developed through expert work. Doing it the other way around is impossible," the spokesman emphasized when asked about the feasibility of a Putin-Zelensky meeting before the end of August, as proposed by Kiev during the third round of talks in Istanbul.

Earlier, in a comment on the Ukrainian side’s suggestion of a Putin-Zelensky meeting, which came during the third round of negotiations in Istanbul, Peskov stated that Kiev is putting the cart before the horse by proposing that the leaders of Russia and Ukraine meet before any agreements have been reached.