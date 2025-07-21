What is known about the aftermath of Ukraine’s overnight drone strike on Russian regions

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Air defense systems intercepted 74 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The fall of drone debris on an infrastructure facility at the Kamenolomny station in the Rostov Region has caused delays for 26 passenger trains.

TASS has compiled key facts about the aftermath of the drone strike.

Scale

Overnight, from 11:20 p.m. Moscow time (8:20 p.m. GMT — TASS) on July 20 to 7 a.m. Moscow time on July 21, air defense systems on duty intercepted and eliminated 74 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to the ministry, air defense forces downed 23 drones over the Moscow Region, including 15 headed toward the capital. Fourteen UAVs were intercepted over the Kursk Region, 12 over the Rostov Region, 10 each over the Bryansk and Kaluga regions, four over the Tula Region, and one over the Lipetsk Region.

Aftermath

The fall of drone debris on an infrastructure facility at the Kamenolomny station in the Rostov Region triggered a fire.

At least 26 passenger trains have been delayed, the North Caucasus Railway reported in a Telegram post.

Traffic through the Kamenolomny station is proceeding at reduced speed. An emergency response team is on site to manage the aftermath.

Acting Rostov Region Governor Yury Slusar also stated on Telegram that a flower shop caught fire in the village of Kamenolomny, Oktyabrsky Rural District, which was later extinguished.

According to Slusar, in the village of Rakovo, Krasnosulinsky District, drone fragments damaged a private home, a summer kitchen, and two cars. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties.

Airport operations

Temporary restrictions on arrivals and departures were imposed at Moscow’s airports: Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky.

These measures have since been lifted.